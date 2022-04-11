UK economy grew less than expected as manufacturing slumped

The U.K. economy grew less than expected in February after industrial production and construction shrank.

The 0.1pc expansion followed a robust 0.8pc gain in January, Office for National Statistics figures said Monday.

Growth of 0.2pc was forecast by economists. It left output 1.5pc above its level in February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Manufacturing dropped unexpectedly, driven by shortages that held up output from carmakers. That reflects turmoil in global supply chains left over from the pandemic that's likely to worsen with the war in Ukraine.

"The U.K. economy was losing steam even before the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce. "February's slowdown is likely to be the start of a prolonged period of “considerably weaker growth".

The pound fell below $1.30 for a second day, dropping 0.2pc to $1.2993.

Construction also fell in the month, driven solely by a decrease in repair and maintenance work. New business increased slightly. Storms in from February 16 to February 21 delayed some projects, and some builders said they're having difficulty getting materials.

The rise in GDP, which reflected continued easing of coronavirus restrictions, leaves Britain on course for growth of around 1pc in the first quarter. However, that may be a high-water mark, with soaring energy bills and inflation set to deliver an unprecedented hit to living standards this year.

The pressure facing households was underlined by the latest Bloomberg monthly survey, published Monday.

Economists now expect inflation to peak at 8.1pc in the second quarter, up from a previous forecast of 7.6pc and the fastest quarterly rate since 1991.

"Near-term challenges to the outlook have ramped up, with a growing cost-of-living crunch set to weigh on growth," said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, Britain's biggest business lobby group. "Businesses are also grappling with headwinds from the Ukraine conflict, which is exacerbating cost pressures and supply chain disruption."

The Bank of England is forecast to deliver two further rate hikes this year, taking benchmark borrowing costs to the highest since the financial crisis. Growth is expected to average 0.3pc a quarter for the rest of the year.

Growth in February was led by service industries, which expanded 0.2pc. Hospitality and tourism benefited from the easing of Covid restrictions. Vaccinations and testing fell during the month, weighing on the health care sector. Also dragging on services was the retail sector, where sales declined.

Exports to the European Union, excluding precious metals, swung to growth of 7.8pc in February from a 20.5pc decline in January. It was driven by a 25.4pc increase in exports to the bloc, and a 3pc drop in imports from the EU.

The ONS advised caution in interpreting the exports data due to a change in the methodology for data collection, but added: "Current investigations indicate the continued strong level of imports from the EU is predominantly the result of genuine increases in trade."

The ONS said it was too early to see the effect of Russian sanctions on UK trade after they were imposed on February 24.