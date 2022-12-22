| 5.5°C Dublin

UK economy contracted by more than first thought in third quarter

Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London

Holly Williams

The UK economy contracted by more than first thought between July and September and growth has been weaker than estimated throughout much of the past year in a grim set of official figures as Britain is widely expected to be heading for recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a revised 0.3pc in the third quarter of 2022 against the 0.2pc decline initially estimated.

