UK economy avoids recession after growing in fourth quarter of last year

The Bank of England (John Walton/PA) Expand

William Schomberg and Andy Bruce

Britain's economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday, with a jump of business at travel agents and state support for soaring energy bills helping the country avoid falling into recession.

Economic output increased by 0.1pc from the previous three months after shrinking by 0.1pc in the third quarter, which was a smaller contraction than previously thought.

