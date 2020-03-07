UK companies worth €3trn urged to explain their climate risk exposure

The UK market watchdog wants big British public companies to disclose more about their exposure to climate risks - or tell investors why they can't.

The proposal from the Financial Conduct Authority is part of a growing effort by policy makers and money managers to confront how companies will manage the shift to a lower carbon economy.

The voluntary programme could cover 480 issuers with a combined market value of £2.3trn (€2.6trn), about 60pc of the main market at the London Stock Exchange. Companies in the FTSE 100 index would be captured, along with many smaller firms that opted for a premium listing.

"Improved disclosures will support better asset pricing and enable investors to make more informed choices about where to allocate their capital - which will ultimately support the transition to a low carbon economy," Andrew Bailey, outgoing chief executive of the FCA and next governor of the Bank of England, said in a statement. Companies would have to reveal the risks to their business in line with the approach set out by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which was founded in 2015 and is chaired by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

