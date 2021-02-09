UK claim against UDG is dashed

The UK High Court has all but dismissed a multi-million euro claim made by the former owners of a British events management firm against a unit of UDG Healthcare.

The executives claimed they relied on alleged misrepresentations made by the Irish company when they sold their business in 2010.

UDG Healthcare, which was at the time known as United Drug, agreed that year to pay £13m (€15m) in cash for World Events Group. There was an additional £2.7m payable over the following three years, contingent on the achievement of agreed profit targets.

World Events provided events management services to pharmaceutical companies and operated mainly in the UK. Its chairman was Graham Keene, who also owned 60pc of the firm’s equity at the time of the sale. He was not a claimant in the action against UDG Healthcare’s UK unit, however.

The four claimants were the World Events’ European director, Andrew Winterburn; Mark Saxby, its sales and marketing director; Gary Dickinson, the CEO of World Events’ US arm; and Jeremy Wilson, the UK company’s finance director. All sold shares in the business as part of the sale to UDG.

A dispute arose because the claimants alleged that they were induced to sell their shares in the UK business by actionable misrepresentations, some of which were fraudulent, at meeting, principally, with now former UDG executive Graham McIntosh.

The claimants contended in court that a US unit of UDG Healthcare into which World Events would be subsumed, Universal Procon, was in “significant decline” by late 2010.

They insisted Universal Procon had no real prospect of achieving a significant improvement in its fortunes during the earnout period.

UDG rejected the allegation that Universal Procon was in decline at the time and that Mr McIntosh’s presentation to World Events management misled them regarding the unit’s prospects.

The judge hearing the case said the claimants had established that a number of misrepresentations were made to them prior to the sale of their business, However, he added that he had come to the “clear conclusion” that the claimants did not rely on them in agreeing to sign the sale agreement.

“I will hear further from counsel about the consequences of this decision but, as presently advised, it seems to me inevitable that the claim must be dismissed,” he said.

Online Editors