UK Chancellor Philip Hammond pulls out of today's Davos debate with Varadkar

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond has pulled out of a panel discussion on Europe including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a number of other European leaders.

Mr Hammond would likely have faced difficult questions on the state of Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the Irish tax system in the face of a thinly veiled swipe from Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki in Davos this morning at the debate.

Sitting beside Taoiseach Mr Varadkar for a panel discussion on Europe, Mr Morawiecki said he was a strong supporter of the digital tax plan to which Ireland was opposed.

"There are tax havens in Europe which abuse their taxation systems to the detriment of other countries. And we should stop this because this is not helping the European Union to build trust towards each other.

"I would be in favour of eliminating all tax havens from Europe because this would bring a level playing field."

Later in the discussion Mr Varadkar said Ireland was "forever closing tax loopholes" like the Double Irish, saying this had been a factor in the boom in corporation tax receipts. "We're going to continue to do that".

"I think big companies should pay their taxes, should pay the taxes they owe, should pay them in full and should pay them where they are owed."

Chancellor Philip Hammond outside 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

He said Ireland was opposed to the digital tax because it taxed revenues rather than profits.

"The principles have to be that the tax is where value is created - not where there is turnover."

Speaking as the panel concluded, Mr Morawiecki said there needed to be a 'level playing field' on tax to take account of Poland's history with communism.

"For 50 years we couldn't develop... now in terms of taxation, in terms of many other critical systems for the social and economic environment, we need to take this into account to have a real level playing field."

"It was an interesting intervention by Leo about where the taxes should be paid, turnover versus where the value is created.. we have to find out a common denominator on all of those."

Mr Varadkar in his opening remarks to the panel said Europe's influence is diminishing in the world, and that no member state is in the top 20 most populous countries.

"If we've any chance of preserving our values and our way of life, and the way we believe things should happen, we need to stick together."

"We're all small countries," he said, saying that no nation state could deal with issues like climate change or managing migration.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to see Europe become "a international group of nations that is politically influential".

"America has decided to move away from its former role in world leadership, regrettably, at least for now.

"China is becoming ever stronger which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But I think that Europe needs to really be able to have a common foreign policy in particular, and act in the world, and to be a force for good in the world."

UK chancellor Philip Hammond was supposed to be on the panel but pulled out.

