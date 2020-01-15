UK ban on credit card gambling 'won't harm' Paddy Power owner

A decision by the UK to ban the use of credit cards for gambling is unlikely to have any material impact on Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment, according to Davy Stockbrokers.

A decision by the UK to ban the use of credit cards for gambling is unlikely to have any material impact on Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment, according to Davy Stockbrokers.

It said that less than 2pc of deposits at Flutter were from customers who exclusively used credit cards, compared with an industry range of between 5pc and 7pc.

The UK's Gambling Commission said that the ban on businesses accepting credit cards from consumers for gambling would make betting "safer and reduce the risks of consumers experiencing gambling-related harms".

The ban comes into effect on April 14.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In