UK avoids recession by narrowest margin in second half of 2022

The UK avoided a recession last year by the narrowest of margins after the cost-of-living crisis and industrial action hit the economy during December.

Gross domestic product was unchanged in fourth quarter following a revised 0.2pc decline in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Output in December alone fell 0.5pc.

The figures meant that in the second half of last year Britain dodged back-to-back quarterly contractions, the definition of a technical recession. The economy nonetheless was 0.8pc smaller than its size at the end of 2019, making the UK the only Group of Seven country that has yet to fully recover output lost during the pandemic.

"The UK economy ended 2022 on a slightly more positive note, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, but it is still expected to fall into a mild yet prolonged recession throughout this year," said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. The December figures are "pointing to the continued fragility of the UK economy."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt welcomed the figures but noted the government needs to bear down on inflation, which reached a 41-year high last year.

"Our economy is more resilient than many feared," Hunt said in a statement, "However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation."

For the whole of 2022, the UK economy grew 4pc. That's slower than the 7.6pc pace recorded in 2021 when the nation was recovering from pandemic lockdowns.

Output in manufacturing and construction stalled in December. Overall industrial production rose 0.3pc in December, which was entirely due to cold weather boosting utility output.

The dominant services industry shrank by 0.8pc in December, more than twice the pace expected. Consumer-facing services dropped 1.2pc in the month.

That reflected poor retail sales during the month and an escalation of strikes, with hundreds of thousands of workers from nurses to train drivers walked off the job seeking better pay.

The ONS said it couldn't estimate the exact impact of strikes but that they curtailed output across a wide range of industries.

More than 1.6 million working days had already been lost to labour disputes in the six months through November, putting 2022 on course to be the worst year for industrial action since the late 1980s. Capital Economics estimates as many as 1.5 million more were lost in December.

Strikes by rail and postal workers hit the rail transport and postal industries. Heath and social work activity shrank 2.8pc in December, partly because of the impact of NHS strikes. The ONS said the various sectors were affected by rail and postal strikes, from hospitality to flower sellers.

The recession is now thought to have started in the first quarter, with the Bank of England predicting a shallow downturn extending into early 2024.

The outlook is less bleak than it appeared a few months ago, thanks to tumbling natural gas and electricity prices and markets calm returning markets with a more orthodox fiscal policy.

The BOE also expects consumer spending to hold up better through the recession as firms choose to retain staff given the hiring difficulties many of them have faced.