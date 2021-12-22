UK announces £1bn of extra Covid support for business

The UK announced on Tuesday £1bn of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country’s hospitality sector and other businesses.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would help hundreds of thousands of businesses. But he added that he would “respond proportionately and appropriately” if the government were to impose further restrictions to slow Omicron.

For now, hospitality businesses in England are not subject to any new legal restrictions despite a 60% surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week which has taken the number of infections to around 90,000 a day.

Bars and restaurants in Scotland will be restricted to table service only from December. 27 and public New Year’s Eve celebrations will be cancelled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was not enough evidence to justify new Covid-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

“We can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas,” he said. “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.”

Under the support announced on Tuesday, hospitality and leisure businesses in England will be eligible for grants of up to £6,000 for each of their premises, accounting for almost £700m of the new package.

The grants were equivalent to those provided to hospitality businesses when they were fully closed this year, the finance ministry said.

But unlike earlier in the pandemic, there will be no extra government help for workers who lose their jobs or have their hours cut.

Britain’s finance ministry said job vacancies were 50pc higher than before the pandemic.

A fund to support cultural organisations would be boosted by £30m, while £100m would go to English local authorities for business support measures and £150m to governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On top of the £1bn, the finance ministry said it would cover the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences, for up to two weeks per employee, for small and medium-sized companies across the United Kingdom.