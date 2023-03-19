| 8.7°C Dublin

UBS seals €3bn Credit Suisse takeover in bid to calm global financial markets

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG, left, and Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS Group AG. Photo: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg Expand

Sarah Collins

Cork man Colm Kelleher will remain as chairman of UBS after its €3bn takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse this weekend.

Irish and European bank stocks are set for a whirlwind session today as markets digest the fallout from the rescue, a move that regulators hope will head off a global crisis.

