UBS preparing major job cuts after Credit Suisse acquisition

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse, left, and Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS Group AG. Photo: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Close

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse, left, and Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS Group AG. Photo: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse, left, and Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS Group AG. Photo: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse, left, and Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS Group AG. Photo: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

Bastian Benrath

UBS will cut its workforce by between 20pc and 30pc after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse, slashing as many as 36,000 jobs worldwide, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing a senior manager at UBS.

As many as 11,000 employees will be laid off in Switzerland, the Swiss newspaper said. The two lenders together employed almost 125,000 people at the end of 2022, with about 30pc of the total in Switzerland.

