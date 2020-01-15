UBS eyes 'sweeping cuts' in wealth unit shake-up

UBS Group has started a sweeping round of job cuts at its global wealth management unit in Europe and Asia, targeting dismissals across the board, as new co-head Iqbal Khan seeks to make his mark on the business.

UBS has cut as much as 20pc of the workforce in some European regions and is reducing management layers in Asia to bring clients closer to top decision-makers, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Asia has introduced a new organisational structure, and will be followed by western Europe, central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Job losses are taking place at every level, from managing directors to assistants, the people said.

