UBS eyes 'sweeping cuts' in wealth unit shake-up
UBS Group has started a sweeping round of job cuts at its global wealth management unit in Europe and Asia, targeting dismissals across the board, as new co-head Iqbal Khan seeks to make his mark on the business.
UBS has cut as much as 20pc of the workforce in some European regions and is reducing management layers in Asia to bring clients closer to top decision-makers, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.
Asia has introduced a new organisational structure, and will be followed by western Europe, central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Job losses are taking place at every level, from managing directors to assistants, the people said.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mr Khan and co-head Tom Naratil are restructuring UBS's most important business to rein in costs and speed up decision-making, after CEO Sergio Ermotti gave them 60 days to devise a plan to turn around the unit.
While UBS has not communicated the extent of the cuts, people familiar with the matter have said it will likely affect about 500 employees.
That comes after thousands of investment banking dismissals over the past decade as UBS pivoted toward private banking.
As part of the changes, UBS is dismantling a unit dedicated to the ultra-rich - moving some client advisers into the regional divisions and others into its Global Family Office unit - while also dividing the EMEA wealth business into three regions.
Mr Khan pursued a regional strategy when he ran the international wealth management unit at Credit Suisse, splitting his division into seven regions to boost local decision-making.
Now, he and Mr Naratil are doing the same at UBS, some two years after the bank merged its Americas and global wealth units into a single business.
"We are taking steps to make it easier and faster for our clients to do business with UBS," the bank said in a statement. "Those changes impact a small number of roles."
The US and Switzerland are likely to be less affected by the restructuring at the wealth management division, one person said.
Mr Khan is also working on other changes at the wealth management unit, saying UBS could score "quick wins" by increasing lending, a strategy he also used at Credit Suisse.
The bank is targeting $20bn (€18bn) to $30bn in net new loans per year.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg