| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

UBS brings back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to oversee Credit Suisse deal

Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo Expand

Close

Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Nicholas Comfort

UBS Group AG is bringing back Sergio Ermotti as chief executive officer to oversee the complicated acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG, replacing Ralph Hamers after a tenure that lasted just over two years.

Ermotti, chairman of Swiss Re, will reprise a role he held for nine years and will take over after the annual general meeting next week, according to a statement from the bank on Wednesday. Hamers will stay at the bank for a transition period.

Most Watched

Privacy