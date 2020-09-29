Uber wins right to operate in London on 18-month licence

All hail: Uber says its app is used by about 3.5 million Londoners. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Uber Technologies has won the ability to continue operating in its biggest European market after a London judge granted the ride-hailing service an 18-month licence extension.

Uber did enough to satisfy the court that it was now "fit and proper" to hold a permit, despite its "historical failings", Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said yesterday. In November, Transport for London (TfL) revoked its licence a second time over concerns that it failed to adequately verify drivers' identities and safeguard passengers.

While Uber's new licence is shorter than the 5-year permit it could have received, the magistrate was far more complimentary of its executives than a prior judge in 2018 who criticized the "gung-ho attitude" of previous management. Mr Ikram pointed to Uber's "credible and honest" witnesses and said the firm may perhaps be doing "even more" than what a reasonable business is expected to do in the sector.

Uber shares rose 3.9pc to $35.80 (€30.69) from $34.46 in New York yesterday afternoon.

The licence review is just one of a number of legal battles the California-based firm is fighting. It is facing other lawsuits, including in its home state, that would give drivers expanded employment rights that could wreck its gig-economy business model.

A UK Supreme Court ruling in another suit over drivers' worker rights will be given as soon as October, and will determine whether British Uber drivers are considered to be employees or self-employed.

Uber hit London's roads in 2012 and now has 45,000 licensed drivers in the city. Uber says its app is regularly used by about 3.5 million Londoners and told the court at trial that it has become integral to the way in which large numbers of people choose to get around the city and earn an income.

In his ruling, Ikram said that Uber "does not have a perfect record but it has been an improving picture". The magistrate said the test of whether Uber is "fit and proper" doesn't require perfection.

"This decision is a recognition of Uber's commitment to safety and we will continue to work constructively with TfL," Jamie Heywood, Uber's manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement. "There is nothing more important than the safety of the people who use the Uber app as we work together to keep London moving."

TfL's lawyer Marie Demetriou said it "considers it important to retain a close eye on Uber" given "the serious historical breaches".

The judge ordered Uber to pay TfL £374,770 (€412,871) in legal fees within 28 days.

"This 18-month licence with a number of conditions allows us to closely monitor Uber's adherence to the regulations and to swiftly take action if they fail to meet the required standards," said TfL.

Its new licence is subject to 21 conditions, up from the 14 requirements attached to its previous permit. Most tackle driver photo ID and insurance fraud, after concerns were raised during the trial.

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association, which represents some of the city's black-cab drivers, called the ruling a "disaster for London".

Bloomberg

Irish Independent