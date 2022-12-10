Uber sues New York taxi commission over pay rise for cab drivers

New York taxi drivers will see first rise since 2012. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Uber Technologies sued the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) to block an increase in rates it must pay drivers that was approved last month, calling them “dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes”.

The commission on November 15 approved the first increase in fares since 2012, including increases in per-mile and per-minute rates for Uber and Lyft drivers.

In a lawsuit filed in New York state court, Uber said it would be forced to spend an additional $21m to $23m a month if the rule goes into effect on December 19, which it wouldn’t be able to recover unless it raised rider fares.

“Such a significant fare hike, right before the holidays, would irreparably damage Uber’s reputation, impair goodwill, and risk permanent loss of business and customers,” Uber said in its suit.

The company said the commission suddenly switched to a “volatile inflation index for a one-time increase that makes no sense, and that is a drastic departure from the Commission’s past practice or any rational approach”.

Uber and Lyft driver pay rates will increase by 7pc per minute and 24pc per mile under the commission’s plan. A sample trip of 30 minutes and 7.5 miles will require a minimum payment of $27.15.

The suit is seeking a court order declaring the increases invalid and to block their implementation while the litigation proceeds.

“With this latest rulemaking, on top of the annual inflation adjustment, the TLC is choosing to invent a new methodology that locks in this summer’s high gas prices in perpetuity with a ‘mid-year’ adjustment that takes place 12 days before the end of the year,” an Uber spokesman said.

He added that the TLC “should have followed its usual annual adjustment and instituted a temporary gas surcharge when gas prices were actually elevated”.

​