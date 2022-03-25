Uber signs up NY taxis to app as driver shortage bites in the Big Apple

Uber is to list New York’s yellow taxis on its app, the first alliance of its kind in the US and an effort to ease a driver shortage and pressure on fares.

The ride-hailing giant reached a deal with the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission’s technology partners, Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb Mobility, the companies said in separate statements on Thursday. Their apps, Curb and Arro, power 100pc of the city’s yellow taxis and will now allow riders to book trips in taxis through the Uber app.

The partnership will be piloted in the spring and roll out more widely in the summer. Uber shares rose 2.5pc to $33.87 (€31).

Uber and rival Lyft have been struggling for months with a driver shortage that has pushed up fares and wait times for customers. Last summer, as ridership surged with the easing of Covid restrictions, Uber and Lyft scrambled to recruit enough drivers back to their platforms after many found other work or relied on government stimulus checks instead.

Just as it seemed that drivers were returning after the wave of Omicron infections, surging gas prices around the country have squeezed earnings, prompting some to reconsider working on the apps once again.

Uber said it hasn’t seen a decrease in the number of active drivers on the platform since fuel prices have surged and in fact has more drivers on the app in the US now than at any point during the pandemic.

But average charges per mile during the week ending February 27 were 18pc higher than in January 2021, reflecting the ongoing driver shortage, said YipitData analyst Peter Martin.

Ride-hailing pickup times increased by more than 50pc in March compared with October, with Lyft seeing shorter wait times than Uber, according to an RBC Capital Markets analysis.