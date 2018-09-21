Ride-sharing firm Uber is said to be in early discussions to acquire food-delivery company Deliveroo for several billion dollars, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Uber reported to be in early talks to buy Deliveroo

Last month London-based Deliveroo was valued at more than $2bn (€1.7bn), and a bid for the company would be a major attempt by Uber to dominate Europe’s food-delivery business.

An acquisition price is unknown.

Any offer would need to be considerably higher than its latest valuation, according to sources with direct knowledge of Deliveroo plans.

As Deliveroo and its investors have been hesitant to relinquish independence, the talks could collapse, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Deliveroo and Uber declined to comment.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has made the company’s food-delivery business a significant priority ahead of a planned IPO in the latter half of 2019.

Last year Deliveroo raised $480m from investors including Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group.

Bloomberg