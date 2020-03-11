UAE follows Saudi to crank up production

The United Arab Emirates followed Saudi Arabia yesterday in promising to raise oil output to a record high in April, as the two OPEC producers raised the stakes in a stand-off with Russia that has hammered global crude prices.

The extra oil the two Gulf allies plan to add is equivalent to 3.6pc of global supplies and will pour into a market at a time when global fuel demand in 2020 is forecast to contract for the first time in almost a decade due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices have almost halved since the start of the year on fears OPEC states would flood the market in their battle with Russia. Moscow rejected OPEC's call last week for deep output cuts, and a pact on cutting output that has propped up prices since 2016 collapsed.

Saudi Arabia, which had already announced it would hike supplies to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, said yesterday it would boost production capacity for the first time in more than a decade.

UAE national oil company ADNOC said in its announcement that it would raise crude supply to more than four million bpd in April and would accelerate plans to boost its capacity to five million bpd.

By raising supplies, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi will add a combined 3.6 million bpd of extra oil in April to a market already awash with crude.

In addition, Moscow has said Russian oil firms might boost output by up to 300,000 bpd and possibly as much as 500,000 bpd.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said yesterday raising output was "not the best option" and Moscow was still open to dialogue with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC member Algeria said intense discussions were under way and UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei called for a new pact on supplies.

But Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday talks were pointless unless they were going to lead to a deal.

State-run Saudi Aramco plans to raise capacity to 13 million bpd from 12 million bpd, CEO Amin Nasser said, adding that the move was ordered by the energy ministry. "The company is exerting its maximum efforts to implement this directive as soon as possible," Mr Nasser said.

No timeframe was given for the plans, which will require billions of dollars of investment.

Saudi Arabia had said OPEC, Russia and other producers, all members of an informal alliance known as OPEC+, needed to cut supplies from the market to cope with the impact of coronavirus. When Moscow refused, OPEC said all limits would be scrapped.

Moscow argued it was too soon to cut more deeply and that producers should wait to see the full impact of the virus, which has prompted lockdowns in major economies such as China and Italy, disrupting businesses and sending shares into a tailspin.

Moscow said supporting prices simply helped boost costlier production in the United States, whose output has surged above that of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

American producers, by law, are barred from participating in any supply pacts.

The US government slashed its forecast for US oil output in 2020, saying it would rise by 760,000 bpd, not the 960,000 bpd it previously forecast, and would drop by 330,000 bpd in 2021 to 12.66 million bpd.

Even as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh promised more supplies, OPEC slashed its forecast for global oil demand growth this year and said further reductions might follow.

Reuters

Indo Business