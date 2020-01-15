Tyson Yu named as Aryzta's US chief

Irish-Swiss food group Aryzta has appointed Tyson Yu as CEO of its North America division, effective from February 1.

He takes over from Dave Johnson, who assumes the role of non-executive chairman of Aryzta North America.

Mr Yu has also joined the company's executive committee, reporting to group CEO Kevin Toland.

Elsewhere, John Heffernan has been appointed as president and chief commercial officer for North America, where he will be reporting to Mr Yu.

