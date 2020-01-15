Tyson Yu named as Aryzta's US chief
Irish-Swiss food group Aryzta has appointed Tyson Yu as CEO of its North America division, effective from February 1.
He takes over from Dave Johnson, who assumes the role of non-executive chairman of Aryzta North America.
Mr Yu has also joined the company's executive committee, reporting to group CEO Kevin Toland.
Elsewhere, John Heffernan has been appointed as president and chief commercial officer for North America, where he will be reporting to Mr Yu.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mr Yu (37) is currently chief operations officer of Aryzta North America and has been with the company for 10 years.
Prior to this, he worked in private equity and investment banking, and is a graduate of Georgetown University with a bachelor of science in mathematics and economics.
Mr Heffernan (49) is currently group chief strategy officer at Aryzta, having joined the firm in March 2018.
He will remain on the group executive committee.
Prior to joining Aryzta, Mr Heffernan had senior positions as chief development officer at DAA, as founder and CEO of Clearpower and Aer, in private equity with Boundary Capital, and he also worked with McKinsey.
Aryzta CEO Mr Toland thanked Mr Johnson for "his leadership and contribution in refocusing our North American business in the past two years".
In the three months to October 31, Aryzta reported a 2.5pc fall in organic group revenue.
At the time, the company said the performance was "in line with expectations".
Shares in the company fell 2pc yesterday.
Irish Independent