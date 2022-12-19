Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to quit after CEO started a poll and said he would ‘abide by’ the results

Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as head of the site after the CEO started a poll and said he would abide by its results.

Users of the site voted by 57.5pc to 42.5pc in favour of Mr Musk stepping down. More then 17 million votes were registered.

The Twitter CEO launched the poll on the social media platform on Sunday.

The billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should. Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said "There is no successor".

Musk had told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before that poll, Musk apologised and tweeted "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes." A few hours later, an official Twitter account started a separate poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter. The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently invested in social media platform Nostr, replied to the Twitter support post with one word: "Why?". In a reply to another user posting about the Nostr promotion ban, Dorsey said, "doesn't make sense".

Short video-platform TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd, was not included in the list.

Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off about half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for subscription service Twitter Blue.

Musk on Saturday reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

His decision to lift that suspension followed the results of a Twitter poll he had issued, in which the majority of respondents voted for the journalists' accounts to be restored immediately.

The initial suspension of those accounts was heavily criticized by government officials, advocacy groups and several journalism organizations, with some saying Twitter was jeopardizing press freedom.