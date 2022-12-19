| 7.2°C Dublin

Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to quit after CEO started a poll and said he would ‘abide by’ the results

Paul Hyland, Urvi Dugar, Kanjyik Ghosh, Maria Ponnezhath and Jahnavi Nidumolu

Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as head of the site after the CEO started a poll and said he would abide by its results.

Users of the site voted by 57.5pc to 42.5pc in favour of Mr Musk stepping down. More then 17 million votes were registered.

