Twitter to ease political ads ban under Musk

Low De Wei

Twitter Inc. will relax a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

The company said on Tuesday that it will expand the political advertising it permits in coming weeks to "facilitate public conversation around important topics" and align its advertising policy with those of TV and other media outlets, with further details to be announced.

