Twitter staff here may quit as Elon Musk succeeds in his takeover bid

Present and former staff of Twitter in Ireland fear an “exodus” from the company’s European headquarters in Dublin with Elon Musk set to take over.

Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

Even as terms of a deal were being agreed between the sides, several workers took to work messaging chats to voice their concern about Mr Musk’s stated desire to loosen content moderation rules.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this was the beginning of an exodus,” said one senior figure.

“The idea that we need less content moderation is crazy,” said another.

A spokesperson for Twitter in Ireland declined to comment on the matter.

Mr Musk has attracted some political support for his takeover attempt in the US.

“Hey, @elonmusk it’s a great week to free @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted the House Republican Conference, which currently represents 209 Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives.

Twitter banned Mr Trump’s account due to the risk of further violence after the US Capitol was stormed on January 6 last year.

Mr Musk has said he believes moderation rules on social media platforms have become too strict and constitute a threat to free speech around the world.

However, a Musk-owned Twitter would face a challenge from the EU’s newly-passed Digital Services Act, which is set to tighten content moderation rules further and which will impose fines of up to 6pc of global turnover for social media platforms that ignore the stricter rules.

It is largely from the offices of Dublin 2 that Twitter’s European policies are negotiated and decided.

Policy chiefs, including senior executives Sinéad McSweeney and Ronan Costello, could get caught in the middle of a libertarian Musk and the ‘safer internet’ goals of the European Commission.

On Monday evening, Twitter agreed a sale to Elon Musk for around $43bn (€40bn) in cash, at a $54.20-per-share price that the CEO of Tesla had called his “best and final” offer for the social media company.

He is buying the company in a personal capacity, with Tesla not involved. The move would almost certainly mean the need for Mr Musk to sell a chunk of his Tesla stock.

It’s considered by market analysts as a brave move, as Twitter has been a financial disappointment compared to other social media platforms.

It has only recently begun to make a profit and has a small fraction of the commercial value of giants such as Meta, Google or TikTok.

The apparent change in attitude from Twitter’s board to Mr Musk’s offer may also signal a lack of faith in the leadership of recently-appointed CEO Parag Agrawal to significantly increase Twitter’s revenue and profitability.

As recently as last week, the board had adopted on a ‘poison pill’ strategy to stop Mr Musk's bid in its tracks.

However, it now looks as if Mr Musk’s side-project of taking over Twitter may come to pass. If so, the Dublin office is in for a rocky ride.

Additional reporting from Reuters