Twitter shares fall amid fears US authorities will review Elon Musk's bid for the firm

Elon Musk has tweeted in favour of Vladimir Putin’s plans to resolve the war in Ukraine. Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.

Twitter shares fell 5.1pc as the market opened in New York yesterday.

US officials have grown uncomfortable over Mr Musk’s recent threat to stop supplying the Starlink satellite service to Ukraine – he said it had cost him $80m (€81.3m) so far – and what they see as his increasingly Russia-friendly stance following a series of tweets that outlined peace proposals favorable to President Vladimir Putin. They are also concerned by his plans to buy Twitter with a group of foreign investors.

The discussions are still at an early stage, the people said on condition of anonymity. Officials in the US government and intelligence community are weighing what tools, if any, are available that would allow the federal government to review Mr Musk’s ventures.

One possibility is through the law governing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review Mr Musk’s deals and operations for national security risks, they said.

The interagency panel, known as CFIUS and overseen by the Treasury Department, reviews acquisitions of US businesses by foreign buyers. It is not clear if a CFIUS review – which would involve assessments by the Departments of State, Defence, and Homeland Security, among others – would offer the government a legal way to conduct a review, the people said.

Twitter is also confronting reports that Mr Musk aims to gut its workforce as part of his takeover. The Washington Post reported that Mr Musk’s plan for Twitter involves slashing its staff by 75pc in a matter of months. Bloomberg News confirmed that potential investors were told of the plan for cuts, along with an effort to double revenue within three years.

One element of the $44bnTwitter deal that could trigger a CFIUS review is the presence of foreign investors in Mr Musk’s consortium. The group includes Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, Binance Holdings, a digital-asset exchange founded and run by a Chinese native, and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

The panel operates behind closed doors and rarely confirms when it is conducting reviews. CFIUS also holds the power to review deals that have already been consummated.

​