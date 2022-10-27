Twitter deal to close as Elon Musk says his aim is ‘to help humanity’

Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he doesn’t plan to cut 75pc of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Musk, whose $44bn (€44bn) deal for Twitter is on track to close on Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public.

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers. Earlier on Thursday, Mr Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. He changed his Twitter profile description to read “Chief Twit”.

The social-media company’s workforce now numbers about 7,500, and many employees are greeting the prospect of ownership by Mr Musk with trepidation. The billionaire expects to double revenue within three years, a person familiar with the matter said last week. In recent days, fears have been growing about a major reduction in headcount or another reorganisation, another person said.

Mr Musk on Thursday posted a tweet to Twitter advertisers, saying he was buying the company “to try to help humanity, whom I love”.

Mr Musk also said that when done right, advertising can “delight, entertain and inform you”. In order for that to be true, he added, Twitter needs to run ads that are relevant to users’ needs.

The deal is expected to close by 5pm New York time today, as lawyers and bankers on both sides race to finalise the paperwork. Completing the transaction would mark the culmination of a months-long saga that saw Mr Musk amass a big stake in the company, agree to join its board before changing his mind and then embark on a hasty quest to take Twitter private.

Aside from the debt financing, he also rounded up a who’s who of billionaire buddies and other investors to pony up part of the equity needed, signing the takeover agreement while waiving the right to examine Twitter’s financials.

As markets tumbled and it became clear he had vastly overpaid, Mr Musk attempted to back out of the deal, before coming back to the table.