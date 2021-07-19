Turnover declines at Port of Cork as number of cruise ships falls sharply

Dawn breaks over a section of the Port of Cork container terminal at Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon/Anzenberger

The Port of Cork Company saw its turnover fall by 10.5pc to €33.7m last year, as Covid-19 weighed heavily on tourism.

Profit after tax for the year fell to €4.7m, from €6m in 2019.

In 2020, the port lost 98 cruiseliner calls. This was a “primary factor” in its reduced turnover, according to Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork.

In addition, Brittany Ferries’ roll-on-roll-off and passenger services from the port were “severely impacted” due to Covid-19 passenger travel restrictions.

Nonetheless, the business, which includes Bantry Bay Port Company, saw its overall traffic throughput – which is its average quantity of cargo – increase to 10.5 million tonnes last year from 10.1 million in 2019.

These strong traffic volumes were due, in part, to the commencement of two new shipping services from Ringaskiddy in 2020, as well as an 81pc increase to 1.3 million metric tonnes of storage at Bantry Bay Port.

While traditional lift-on-lift-off container volumes were lower, the overall volumes of containers handled by the port increased by 4pc, to a record 250,209 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers.

This growth came on the back of new shipping approaches in response to Brexit and the commencement of a direct service from Ringaskiddy to the Belgian Port of Zeebrugge, the company stated.

Dry-bulk cargo, mainly made up of agricultural products, increased by 2.5pc to 1.42 million tonnes.

“In this year of Brexit, the Port’s trade in 2020 reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the areas most impacted being cruise traffic and the reduced passenger ferry sailings,” Mr Mowlds said.

“However, container traffic, bulk trade, Whitegate oil refinery and Whiddy oil storage facility all continued to trade successfully in 2020, which was ahead of our expectations.”

Looking forward, the company said the immediate future “remains challenging”. However, it also stated the new routes established last year, as well as the weekly direct transatlantic container shipping service to the United States, add to its capacity to carry export goods estimated to value in the region of €20bn, and imports to the value of €10bn.

