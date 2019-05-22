Turkish Airlines expects Boeing 737 Max compensation

Turkish Airlines grounded all commercial flights by Boeing 737 Max models on March 13 until uncertainty over the safety of the aircraft was resolved, after an accident in Ethiopia killed 157 people. That was the second such crash for the model in recent months.

Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci said on Tuesday he would meet Boeing's CEO on Friday to discuss the airline's pending orders from Boeing and its expectations for compensation for its losses, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

"There are undoubtedly steps that we expect them to take, in light of our expectations or the sector's realities, to resolve our losses, capacity issues we are experiencing and frequency problems to a certain extent," Ayci said.

"They are taking these steps seriously since they are coming to visit directly at the highest level," Ayci said, adding that he expected the issue to be resolved by the end of the summer.

Boeing was forced to suspend 737 Max flights in March after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, leaving the world's largest planemaker facing its worst crisis in years. Several airlines have since asked for compensation from Boeing, including Ryanair.

