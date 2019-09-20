Turbulence for Bellew's move to rival EasyJet

Mr Bellew announced during the summer that he would leave Ryanair in December this year, just two over years after rejoining the carrier.

Swiftly afterwards, EasyJet said that Mr Bellew would be joining it as its chief operating officer early next year.

Ryanair has recently taken legal action in the High Court to enforce a 12-month non-compete clause in Mr Bellew's contract.

"I think everybody who signs a contract in Ryanair should comply and honour the terms of those contracts," said Mr O'Leary.

"Particularly, the senior management are very well paid in Ryanair," he said.

"They're all committed to 12-month non-compete clauses thereafter.

"It doesn't stop them working in the industry, but I think it would be a very difficult issue for us to have them move to our principle competitor here in Europe."

He added: "The only thing at issue is whether he can join EasyJet on January 1, 2020, or January 1, 2021. It's key at the moment because of the issue we have over the Max aircraft.

"If we have to close more bases, it has very direct consequences for us, and also for some of our competitor airlines like EasyJet."

One of Ryanair's non-executive directors, Howard Millar, was himself at the centre of legal action started in 2017. He left aviation leasing firm Stellwagen to establish a new, rival entity.

Stellwagen claimed in court that he and two of its other executives were using "highly confidential material" to compete with the firm.

All three executives have denied the claims.

Irish Independent