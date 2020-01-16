Tullow shares slip after oil firm forecasts $1.5bn write-off

Shares in Tullow Oil slumped more than 15pc in afternoon trading yesterday after the company said it expected write-offs of $1.5bn (€1.35bn) in respect of last year.

This is primarily due to a fall in the group's long-term oil price assumption from $75 a barrel to $65, and a reduction in reserves at its TEN project in Ghana.

In an operational update, Tullow said its oil production averaged 86,700 barrels per day in 2019, which was in line with expectations.

Full-year revenue for last year is expected to be around $1.7bn, while the company's gross profit is expected to be circa $700m.

