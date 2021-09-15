Tullow Oil swings into profit, CFO to step down

Exploration company Tullow Oil has swung into profit for the first half of this year, helped by a “strong” operational performance.

It comes as the group’s chief financial officer, Les Wood, has agreed with the board that he will step down. Mr Wood, who joined Tullow in 2014, is expected to leave the group at the end of March next year following the publication of Tullow’s 2021 full year results.

The Irish-founded company reported profit after tax of $93m for the first half of this year, a swing on the loss of $1.3bn in the same period last year, according to interim results.

Revenue fell marginally to $727m from $731m.

Tullow had net debt at June 30 of around $2.3bn, down from $3bn at 30 June 2020.

In the first half of this year the company completed a comprehensive debt refinancing with $1.8bn of five-year Senior Secured Notes issued and a new $500m revolving credit facility.

Tullow’s working interest production for the first half of 2021 averaged 61,230 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which it said was “in line with expectations.”

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: “Strong operational performance in the first half of the year and a transformational debt refinancing have put Tullow on a firm footing to deliver our business plan.”

“Our West Africa production assets have performed well, and we are narrowing production guidance for 2021 to the upper end of the range.”