Tullow Oil shares fall sharply on production outlook

TULLOW Oil shares fell as much as 16pc after the company said in a trading update that it would produce less oil this year than it did in 2020.

The company stock was down 15pc in London afternoon trading at 26.44 pence after it said output this year would be 60,000-66,000 barrels per day, a decline from the 74,900 barrels a day that it extracted last year.

The company said that talks with its creditors over its debt refinancing options had been extended by up to one month.

The company had previously said it would start discussions with creditors in January.

“These discussions are now under way and the banks have agreed to extend the redetermination of the reserve base lending facility, which was due to complete in January, by up to one month,” said Davy analyst Colin Grant.

“We estimate this is currently $1.5bn (€1.24bn) of the $2.4bn net debt, so it is central to the investment case.” Mr Grant added.

Tullow expects to report a gross profit of $400m for last year, a fall of almost 50pc on 2019, in what was a difficult year for the industry. In 2019, the Irish-founded company reported gross profit of $759m.

Full year revenue for 2020 is expected to be around $1.4bn, according to a trading update from the group.

During the year capital and decommissioning expenditure was about $290m and $50m respectively.

Tullow’s year-end net debt reduced to around $2.4bn from $2.8bn in 2019, with $430m in free cashflow. This includes proceeds from the sale of Ugandan properties of $500m and around $70m of group redundancy payments.

Pre-tax impairments and exploration write-offs are expected to be in line with the $1.4bn reported in the company’s half year results for 2020.

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: “Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, Tullow delivered production in line with expectations, executed major reductions to its cost-base and reduced net debt through the Uganda asset sale.”

Capital expenditure is forecast to be around $265m, with an additional $100m to be spent on decommissioning.

Organisational restructuring is expected to deliver annual cash savings of over $125m, according to the group.

In Ghana, oil production from Jubilee and TEN for the year to date is “in line with expectations”, it said.

In Kenya, following approval of the 2021 Work Programme and Budget, Tullow received an extension to its exploration licences to the end of 2021. The company and its joint venture partners are currently reworking the development project to ensure that it is “robust at low oil prices”.

As was previously reported, Tullow’s new business plan aims to deliver around $7bn in underlying operating cash flow over the next 10 years.

“Tullow has a busy year ahead as we begin implementing the business plan that we laid out at our Capital Markets Day. The plan is focused on ensuring that Tullow’s producing assets in West Africa reach their full potential,” Mr Dhri said.

“We will leverage the new plan and our reduced cost base to generate positive free cash flow at current commodity prices, drive down our net debt and deliver a robust balance sheet.”

Online Editors