Tullow Oil plans to generate $7bn in cashflow over the next 10 years

Tullow Oil says it plans to generate $7bn (€5.9bn) of operating cashflow over the next 10 years.

Tullow’s focus will be on its West African assets, which it anticipates will enable reduction of its current debt levels and deliver “significant value” for its investors.

It plans capital investment of around $2.7bn from 2021-2030, according to a statement ahead of its Capital Markets day.

After the investment, there will be around $4bn cash flow available for debt service and shareholder returns, which Tullow will initially put towards reducing its gearing to 1-2 times net debt to earnings “while retaining appropriate liquidity,” it said.

“Assuming an oil price of $45 per barrel in 2021 and $55 per barrel flat nominal from 2022 onwards, and with over 90pc of future capital expenditure focused on the group's West African producing assets, Tullow forecasts it will generate circa $7 bn of operating cashflow over the next 10 years,” it said.

Following the $575m sale of its Ugandan assets, Tullow will continue to consider additional asset sales, “provided they are value accretive and strengthen the balance sheet.”

“However, in light of the material cost savings that the group has realised and the cash flow generation from this new plan, there is now less urgency to sell additional assets,” it added.

Tullow’s production to date this year has averaged 75,000 barrels of oil per day, in line with its expectations.

Its full year guidance remains 73,000 - 77,000 barrels of oil per day.

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: "Since joining Tullow in July 2020 I have been deeply impressed by the strength of the group's assets, especially in Ghana.

Following hard work by our team, and with input from our partners and external experts, we have a clear strategy and plan for the next 10 years. The plan focuses our capital on a deep portfolio of short-cycle, high-return opportunities within our current producing asset base and will ensure that Tullow can meet its financial obligations and deliver material value for our host nations and investors.

