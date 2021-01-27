Tullow Oil expects gross profit of $400m for 2020, down almost 50pc

Tullow Oil expects to report gross profit of $400m for last year, a fall of almost 50pc on 2019, in what was a difficult year for the industry.

In 2019 Irish-founded Tullow Oil reported gross profit of $759m.

Full year revenue for 2020 is expected to be around $1.4bn, according to a trading update from the group.

Over the 12-month period Tullow’s oil production averaged 74,900 barrels of oil per day, in line with guidance.

During the year capital and decommissioning expenditure was about $290m and $50m respectively.

Tullow’s year-end net debt reduced to around $2.4bn from $2.8bn in 2019, as a result of $430m free cashflow. This includes Uganda proceeds of $500m, around $70m of group redundancy payments and negative year-end working capital adjustments of about $50m.

Pre-tax impairments and exploration write-offs are expected to be broadly in line with the $1.4bn reported in the company’s half year results for 2020.

Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: "Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, Tullow delivered production in line with expectations, executed major reductions to its cost-base and reduced net debt through the Uganda asset sale.”

The group said it has started discussions with its creditors with regards to its debt refinancing options, the discussions have been extended by up to one month.

Looking to this year Tullow’s working interest oil production is forecast to average 60,000-66,000 barrels of oil per day.

Capital expenditure is forecast to be around $265m, with an additional $100m to be spent on decommissioning.

Organisational restructuring is expected to deliver annual cash savings of over $125m, according to the group.

In Ghana, oil production from Jubilee and TEN for the year to date is “in line with expectations.”

In Kenya, following approval of the 2021 Work Programme and Budget, Tullow received an extension to its exploration licences to the end of 2021. Tullow and its joint venture partners are currently re-working the development project to ensure that it is “robust at low oil prices.”

As was previously reported, Tullow's new business plan aims to deliver around $7bn in underlying operating cash flow over the next 10 years.

“Tullow has a busy year ahead as we begin implementing the business plan that we laid out at our Capital Markets Day. The plan is focused on ensuring that Tullow's producing assets in West Africa reach their full potential,” Mr Dhri said.

“We will leverage the new plan and our reduced cost base to generate positive free cash flow at current commodity prices, drive down our net debt and deliver a robust balance sheet," he added.

