Trump's trade war hurts global economy - Lagarde

"I think the biggest key that president Trump has is in relation to predictability, and certainty of the terms of trade. It's the unknown which is hurting," Ms Lagarde (inset) told CBS News's '60 Minutes' programme, according to a transcript of her remarks provided in advance by the network.

The interview with Ms Lagarde was conducted in September.

"You can't adjust to the unknown. So what do you do? You build buffers. You build savings. You wonder what comes next. That's not propitious to economic development," said Ms Lagarde, who takes the ECB's helm on November 1, replacing Mario Draghi.

Asked whether the trade war could tip the global economy in the wrong direction, Ms Lagarde said: "It's certainly going to give a big haircut to the global economy."

She added: "If you shave off, you know, almost a percentage point of growth, that means less investment, less jobs, more unemployment, reduced growth. So of course, it has an impact."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which Ms Lagarde led for eight years, cut its 2019 global growth forecast last week.

It cited a broad deceleration across the world's largest economies amid ongoing trade tensions.

The IMF now expects the world economy to grow by 3pc this year, down from the 3.2pc seen in July, with the 2020 estimate lowered to 3.4pc from 3.5pc.

Meanwhile, Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn, who sits on the ECB board, said in a new book that officials must bear in mind their previous premature interest rate hikes and the market turmoil around the US Federal Reserve's tapering of bond purchases, when they eventually start to tighten monetary policy.

The Finnish governor has this year backed further monetary stimulus in a bid to overcome a eurozone slowdown.

This is a reversal from the reputation he earned as an advocate of austerity during the financial crisis, when he was European Union commissioner for economic and monetary affairs.

