| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trump's Doonbeg hotel is subject of letter to FBI


Donald Trump playing golf – now the FBI has been asked to probe his golf courses Expand

Close

Donald Trump playing golf – now the FBI has been asked to probe his golf courses

Donald Trump playing golf – now the FBI has been asked to probe his golf courses

Donald Trump playing golf – now the FBI has been asked to probe his golf courses
Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

The American Democracy Legal Fund, a self-described government watchdog group, has sent letters asking officials to investigate the Trump Organisation and its international golf courses, including its course and hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, for apparent fraud and asset inflation.

The left-leaning group sent the letters, which have been seen by The Sunday Independent, to the FBI and the Manhattan District Attorney's office last week. It claimed that the Trump Organisation had "repeatedly reported fraudulent financial details to the US Office of Government Ethics, while reporting a different set of numbers to UK and Irish regulators".

Both of the letters relate to investigations into the company's hotels in the UK and Ireland. They reference Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg Ireland, owned by President Trump since 2014.