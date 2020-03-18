US president Donald Trump's threat to coax American drug and medical device firms "back home" could weaken a cornerstone of Ireland's economy - and even slow creation of vaccines for Covid-19.

Industry executives cautioned against disrupting complex research efforts and supply chains that, by their nature, produce medical devices and treatments for the world - not just America.

Their warnings came as Regeneron, an anti-viral specialist employing 1,000 in Limerick, announced it had progressed trials for a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Regeneron said its Ireland and New York labs were jointly advancing research on mice that have been genetically modified to test human immune reactions to the disease.

A separate research track is isolating antibodies in people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Several US pharmaceutical companies based in the State declined to comment on Mr Trump's White House call for more of American drug makers' operations to be relocated to United States soil.

When asked if he would sign an executive order to "ensure that raw materials for pharmaceuticals and medical devices are manufactured in the United States", Mr Trump singled out Ireland - not China - as an example where overseas production makes the US potentially more vulnerable to threats like Covid-19.

"Yes, we are looking for alternatives," he said. "Ireland does a lot of work for us … in the pharma world. A very tremendous producer. And we are looking to bring a lot more back home … We have to be able to take care of our country."

Speaking on condition he not be identified, a senior executive of an American biopharma firm headquartered in Dublin said Mr Trump's words, if turned into policy, would prove "counter-productive if not destructive" at a time when the world needed "less disruption, not more".

"As the name suggests, 'multinationals' serve the world, not one country. It's foolhardy in the extreme to call for global operations to become national again. This backward thinking would harm innovation and the efficient delivery of life-saving products," he said.

Making drugs and researching new treatments in Ireland "is no slower or more logistically difficult than being based in any state of the USA", he said.

"Our experience is that Ireland's many well-documented advantages mean that American consumers get our and others' products faster and to a higher standard."

The American Chamber of Commerce said disrupting the contributions of the more than 75 US pharma firms based here would do harm.

"The focus of the Irish operations of US companies ... is to meet their responsibilities in the global supply chains," the chamber said in a statement.

"The medicines and devices that are essential to protecting lives around the world are produced by supply chains that stretch around the world. Ireland is a critical, essential element of these supply chains," it said.

"The ability of these supply chains to continue to operate to the maximum capacity possible is vitally important to the global efforts to overcome Covid-19."

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices worth more than €60bn left Irish shores last year, and the US was their top destination. Together, these products accounted for nearly two fifths of Ireland's 2019 goods exports - more than food, computers and machinery combined.

Indo Business