Trudeau taps former journalist for ministry

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap close ally and deputy Chrystia Freeland as his new finance minister and suspend parliament until October, sources said yesterday, when he plans to outline a revamped agenda and pandemic recovery plan.

Ms Freeland, 52, a former journalist and foreign minister, becomes the country's first female finance minister after her predecessor resigned on Monday amid friction with Mr Trudeau.

The appointment comes after a tumultuous week for the government that ended in Bill Morneau stepping down as finance minister on Monday night. Sources told Reuters that Mr Morneau and Mr Trudeau had clashed over pandemic spending, including on green initiatives the prime minister views as key for the economy.

Ms Freeland's experience renegotiating a North American trade deal and her relationships with provincial premiers make her a good choice, one source said. Prime Minister Trudeau also plans to end this parliamentary session and restart a new one in October, when he will deliver a new agenda outlining a Covid-19 pandemic recovery plan, the source said.

Ms Freeland, who is considered Mr Trudeau's most likely successor as Liberal Party leader, spearheaded negotiations of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact as Canada's foreign minister and minister for international trade in Mr Trudeau's previous cabinet.

Now she will be tasked with reviving an economy crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the budget deficit this fiscal year forecast to hit C$343.2bn (€218.56bn). That would be the largest financing shortfall since World War Two.

"Ms Freeland does not have the business background of her predecessor, but she managed the ministry of foreign affairs file remarkably well, including dealing with the difficult renegotiation of free trade with the United States," said Craig Alexander, chief economist with Deloitte Canada.

The Canadian dollar notched its strongest intra-day level in nearly seven months at 1.3148 per US dollar, or 76.06 US cents.

Markets are reassured because Mr Trudeau is taking advice from some economic heavyweights, including former central banker Mark Carney.

Reuters

Irish Independent