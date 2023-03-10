| 1.1°C Dublin

Troubled bank Credit Suisse delays its annual report after SEC query

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner. Photo: Credit Suisse

Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt

Credit Suisse has postponed publication of its annual report after a last-minute call from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which raised questions about its earlier financial statements.

The unusual intervention by the US regulator is the latest blow to Credit Suisse as it attempts to rebuild investor confidence after a series of scandals and setbacks that have sent its shares plunging and led clients to withdraw billions.

