The UK arm of Debenhams, once Britain's biggest department store group, could file for administration as soon as next week in a bid to protect its business from creditors during the pandemic.

Debenhams' lenders took control of the retailer in April last year in an effort to keep stores open.

The chain is temporarily shut due to Covid-19.

Debenhams' Irish arm went through its own examinership process in 2016 to cut debts here.

A spokesman for Debenhams said it was making contingency plans reflecting current circumstances. "Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation," he said.

Reuters

Irish Independent