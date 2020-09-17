Trimming cloth: Zara's earnings better than expected after buoyant online sales

The world's largest clothing chain operator is steadily improving after reporting its first loss on record in the first quarter.

Zara owner Inditex reported better-than-expected earnings as the Zara owner reopened almost all its stores and had buoyant e-commerce growth.

Inditex's quick-reaction strategy allowed it reduce inventory in the middle of Covid-19 lockdowns, buoying first-half earnings.

The Spanish clothing retailer managed to reduce its stock-in-trade by 19pc at the end of July, taking advantage of flexible purchasing agreements that allow the company to rapidly adapt to changes in demand. That softened the blow to earnings, which beat estimates even though they were less than half last year's level. The stock rose as much as 5.1pc yesterday.

The world's largest clothing chain operator is steadily improving after reporting its first loss on record in the first quarter. A 74pc increase in online orders buoyed sales, and the retailer has reopened almost all of its shops. Inditex is motoring on with a plan to invest about $3bn (€2.5bn) in e-commerce, renovations and new stores over the coming three years to better position itself when the pandemic ends.

The company has navigated its most difficult year, cutting operating expenses by 21pc in the second quarter. Gradually, things are returning to more normal levels. While sales plummeted 72pc in April, that has moderated to a decline of 11pc in the first weeks of the third quarter.

Bloomberg