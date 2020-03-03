Tributes paid to 'icon' Jack Welch, GE boss behind stock surge

Jack Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric into one of the world's largest companies and influenced generations of business leaders, has died. He was 84.

His death was reported yesterday by CNBC, which cited his wife, Suzy.

The former GE chairman and CEO, whose blunt style and ceaseless cost-cutting earned him the sobriquet 'Neutron Jack', mentored proteges who went on to run some of the world's best-known companies. Named 'Manager of the Century' by 'Fortune' magazine in 1999, he presided over a stock surge of almost 3,000pc during a two-decade tenure.

"He became the gold standard of greatness, the icon of industrial imagination," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University business professor who knew Welch from the 1980s onwards. "His track record over those 20 years as CEO is hard to see excelled anywhere."

Known simply as 'Jack' to even low-level employees, Welch became the youngest CEO in GE's history in 1981. He created a leaner company, yet one whose dependence on finance would eventually prove to be a threat.

Along the way, he moulded GE's culture to reflect his demanding personality.

"I like challenging people. I like debate. I like all those things," he told interviewer Charlie Rose less than two months after his 2001 retirement.

"And yet I love having a drink with them too."

Welch stepped down four days before the September 11 terror attacks. He remained active for more than a decade as a consultant and media commentator.

Business leaders extolled his ability to boost profit and shareholder wealth with his restless, results-driven approach.

GE became the world's biggest company by market value at more than $500bn (€450bn) in 1999.

Imitators across corporate America copied his leadership strategies, and recruiters snapped up lieutenants including W James McNerney Jr, who later became Boeing's CEO, and Robert Nardelli, who ran Home Depot and Chrysler.

Another GE executive, Jeffrey Immelt, would best them to succeed Welch.

Welch's legacy was dented in retirement, as GE's stock lost a third of its value within a year. The shares would lag behind the pre-September 11 level for virtually all of Mr Immelt's 16 years as CEO.

Soon after Enron collapsed in late 2001, GE found itself facing accounting questions about whether Welch relied on moves such as one-time asset sales to produce consistently steady profit gains. GE Capital under Welch grew so vast that the unit's struggles in the 2008-09 financial crisis would imperil all of GE.

The company has since exited nearly all of the lending businesses.

"There's been some revisiting of the robustness of the financial services model. GE Capital was providing cover for some other parts of the business," Mr Sonnenfeld said. There was a "backlash that did dog Jack Welch".

Bloomberg

Irish Independent