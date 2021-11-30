Travel-sector stocks lead as shares regroup after $2trn Omicron rout

There were strong gains for some of the Irish stock market names potentially most exposed to a fresh lockdown, with travel names like Ryanair and hotel operator Dalata as well as office investor Hibernia Reit up sharply.

The bounce-back regained some of the ground lost during what had been a market rout on Friday when shares plunged on initial fears about the impact of the Omicron Covid variant.

On Monday, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said he saw no reason to cancel flights because of Omicron and said Ryanair flights were heavily booked for the next few weeks.

“We are not cancelling any flights… I don’t see that (Omicron) is a justifiable reason to prevent people who are vaccinated or have negative PCRs” from travelling, he told a news conference in Lisbon.

Travel stocks were up across Europe. In Dublin, shares in Ryanair rose 1.85pc or almost €300m in financial terms, Dalata’s stock was up more than 2pc and ferry operator Irish Continental Group rose 2.80pc.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.7pc, its best day in a month and recovering some of Friday’s huge 3.7pc.

FBD was an outlier, down 4.71pc on Monday.

Outside Ireland, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, TUI Group and Carnival all rose between 1pc and 5.5pc as fears of renewed EU travel restrictions eased.

In Dublin, AIB (+2.68pc) and Bank of Ireland (+1.25pc) joined a Europe-wide rise in financial stocks, while energy and basic material stocks were also among the biggest boosts as prices of the underlying commodities rose.

At the same time, investors were also betting the Bank of England may be forced to rethink monetary policy tightening next month, because the latest variant highlighted the ongoing vulnerability to Covid.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant has now crystallised fears that we’re not out of the woods just yet... and led to a shift in monetary policy expectations,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

“The fact that markets have now alighted on February as the likely month for a UK interest rate rise shows there is still considerable optimism that Omicron is a stumbling block, rather than a brick wall.”

Meanwhile, oil prices bounced and safe-haven bonds lost some ground as markets latched onto hopes the new ‘variant of concern’ would prove milder than initially feared.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39pc on Monday with gains on all the main share indexes there.

Friday‘s share sell off wiped roughly $2trn off the value of global stocks, much of which remained to be made up even following Monday’s limited recovery.

Omicron has now been found as far afield as Canada and Australia as well as a number of European countries

In Southern Africa, where the new strain was detected last week, a top infectious disease expert said existing vaccines are probably effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank policymakers sought to reassure investors arguing that the eurozone’s economy had learned to cope with successive waves of the pandemic.