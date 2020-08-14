Travel lockdown cost TUI €1.1bn

Europe's biggest holiday company lost €1.1bn during April, May and June as the coronavirus pandemic took hold worldwide and put an end to almost all tourism.

But TUI insisted it has "successfully resumed its travel activities" in all markets including Ireland. Reporting its third-quarter results, the Anglo-German travel group said its financial performance had met its own expectations.

Between July and September it hopes to achieve "cash break-even", with 57pc of its summer capacity sold. The group has sold 1.7 million new bookings since it resumed travel activities in mid-June, with a pilot programme from Germany to Mallorca.

TUI calls its advance bookings for summer 2021 "very promising". They are 145pc ahead of the same point a year ago - but much of the demand comprises travellers who have postponed 2020 trips and are taking advantage of incentives to re-book. The group says it has significantly reduced costs and is implementing "global realignment" - reducing the scale of its operations.

"Our integrated business model is proving its worth, even in the crisis," said TUI chief executive, Fritz Joussen. "The implementation of our hygiene and safety concepts and the relaunch of the business could be implemented in the flight, hotel, ship and destination segments from a single source. This has given our guests a high level of security.

"We also introduced massive cost reductions early and implemented them quickly and consistently," he added.

Mr Joussen said the firm is prepared in case a second wave of infections hits Europe. "We are prepared if the pandemic again has a significant impact on tourism," he said.

TUI will close 166 of its UK main street travel agencies, representing 30pc of the total. Many staff will be redeployed as homeworkers. The group will also benefit from a lifeline from plane manufacturer Boeing over TUI's order for 737 Max aircraft. The plane is grounded worldwide following two fatal accidents.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The agreement will compensate a large part of the damage incurred over the next two years and postpone the delivery of new aircraft until the coming years. This will relieve the balance sheet on the one hand and at the same time allow TUI to plan its fleet more flexibly in times of the pandemic."

Independent News Service

Irish Independent