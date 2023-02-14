| 8°C Dublin

Travel giant TUI sees summer bookings ahead of 2019 levels

William Wilkes

TUI AG said recent bookings for the upcoming summer are running ahead of pre-pandemic levels, the latest sign the travel sector is booming despite high inflation sapping consumer spending power.

The world's biggest tour operator said booking volumes since the start of the year exceeded 2019 levels, led by demand from travellers in the UK and Germany. Prices are also higher than pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

