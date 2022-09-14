Traders see more big Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflation back up

Rates traders are now betting Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will lift its benchmark rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point next week, with some chatter that the increase might need to be even bigger than that after consumer-price inflation data came in hotter than expected.

Investors are also driving up expectations for just how high they reckon the central bank might ultimately push policy rates early in 2023 – toward around 4.3pc – although it appears that concern is mounting about whether that could also crimp economic activity in a way that forces them to re-ease policy before 2023 is out.

Swaps linked to Fed meeting dates suggest that the benchmark will be back down to less than 3.8pc by the end of that year.

In the meantime, the overnight index swap contract for September 2022 at one stage rose as high as 3.14pc yesterday, some 81 basis points more than the current effective fed funds rate, suggesting that a minimum 75 basis points of tightening is seen as a lock for next week.

It also implies some chance that officials could look to lift by a full percentage point, and some analysts have begun to shift their views toward that scenario.

With Fed officials in their pre-meeting blackout period, however, there's little chance for the central bank to officially lay the groundwork for such a change, so all eyes will be on sentiment within markets and the media.

Treasury yields jumped across the curve, with the two-year rate soaring as much as 21 basis points to about 3.78pc, the highest since October 2007. Yields on 30-year bonds rose about six basis points to 3.57pc, a level last seen in 2014, and were trading below the rates offered by five-year notes.

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes climbed as much as 10 basis points to 3.46pc, while the dollar rallied against its major peers and US stocks dived.

The US consumer price index increased 0.1pc from July, after no change in the prior month, Labour Department data showed.

From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3pc, a slight deceleration, largely due to recent declines in gasoline prices.

So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6pc from July and 6.3pc from a year ago. All measures came in above forecasts.

"There is no question the market is wrong-footed here," said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy at AmeriVet Securities. "The Fed goes 75bps next week, and the question is are we going to 4.5pc or higher? It keeps the heat on the Fed and the market. In the grand scheme of things rates are still low."