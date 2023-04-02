| 8.9°C Dublin

Traders on watch for explosions as bank panic aftershocks recede

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Expand

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Alice Gledhill

Weeks of gut-wrenching turmoil are keeping investors on the lookout for further volatility explosions, despite the uneasy calm that's recently descended on world markets.

Money managers' worst fears of 2008-style ructions ultimately proved unfounded, yet the failure of three US banks and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in Europe revealed signs of financial stress, sparking some of the worst turbulence in recent years. Wild swings in interest-rate expectations and rallies in haven bonds ricocheted through other asset classes as traders tried to guess where a new crisis might erupt.

