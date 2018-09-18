Trade war: Trump slaps 10pc tariff on $200bn of Chinese goods

The Trump administration has announced that it's imposing a 10pc tariff on $200bn (€171bn) of Chinese goods, which Beijing has already said it will retaliate against.

The rate is less than half of the 25pc level the administration had initially been considering. Still, American consumers could start feeling the cost of the tariffs for everyday goods, as the latest move brings all Chinese imports subject to a new tariff to $250bn - roughly half of China's shipments to the US last year.

US President Donald Trump is barrelling ahead with his vow to punish China for alleged unfair trading practices, despite an invitation this month from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to restart trade talks with Beijing. Chinese officials have signalled they'll refuse to meet with Mnuchin if this next round of tariffs is imposed, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

US businesses have come out strongly against the tariffs, saying they have the potential of raising retail prices. Apple said last month the proposed duties on $200bn cover a wide range of products used in its US operations.

The President early on Monday seemed to undermine any efforts for a negotiated solution, saying tariffs have bolstered the US bargaining position, while cost increases to consumers have been negligible and warned of more levies. "Tariffs have put the US in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable," Trump said on Twitter. "If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be 'Tariffed!'"

The administration since July has already slapped 25pc tariffs on $50bn of Chinese goods, sparking immediate in-kind retaliation. China has said it will respond to the next round of US levies with retaliatory tariffs on $60bn of US goods ranging from liquefied natural gas to aircraft. Heaping more duties on Chinese goods will only further distance Beijing from resolving the conflict through a negotiated solution, said a source.

The lack of unity within the US administration on trade isn't new - Chinese and US officials have held a series of talks over the dispute, and reached at least one agreement which was subsequently abandoned by the President.

The lack of progress and collapse of that deal have made future negotiations more difficult, as it's unclear who speaks for the US administration and there's a lack of confidence that any deal will be honoured.

A White House economic adviser has indicated that Mr Trump could be willing to meet face-to-face with China President Xi Jinping to smooth over trade tensions at the United Nations General Assembly later this month or at the Group of 20 nation summit in Argentina in November.

Irish Independent