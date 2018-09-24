The US-China trade war bit again on Monday, denting European stock markets after tariffs from the world's biggest economies came into force and China cancelled planned talks, triggering new fears of a protracted, costly trade dispute.

The US-China trade war bit again on Monday, denting European stock markets after tariffs from the world's biggest economies came into force and China cancelled planned talks, triggering new fears of a protracted, costly trade dispute.

Trade war dents European shares while M&A drives Sky, Randgold up

Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.1pc with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX down 0.3pc. Autos and mining sectors, among the most dependent on smooth global trade, fell the furthest, down 0.8 to 0.9pc.

The leading euro zone stocks index fell 0.3pc, breaking its longest winning streak since 1997.

Dealmaking drove the greatest moves across sectors, with Europe's biggest pay-TV group Sky soaring after Comcast's offer won an auction for the company.

Sky shares jumped 8.6pc to £17.23, just below Comcast's cash offer of £17.28 a share.

Randgold Resources topped the STOXX with a 4.4pc gain after it agreed a share-for-share merger with Canada's Barrick Gold in a deal worth $18.3bn.

British travel operator Thomas Cook Group sank 25pc after slashing its profit outlook, blaming a hot summer in northern Europe for weaker holiday demand in the late August-September season.

Thomas Cook peer TUI fell 3.3pc.

Shares in Danish medical equipment firm Coloplast fell 1.9pc after Berenberg analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to "sell".

Reuters