Trade war: China retaliates with tariff hikes of $60bn of US products

China has announced tariff hikes on $60bn (€51bn) of US products in response to President Trump's duty increase in technology dispute.

China said that it had no choice but to retaliate against new US trade tariffs, raising the risk that USPresident Donald Trump could soon impose duties on virtually all of the Chinese goods that America buys.

The Chinese commerce ministry's statement came hours after Trump said he was imposing 10pc tariffs on about $200bn worth of imports from China, and threatened duties on about $267bn more if China retaliated against the US action.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing later that the US steps have brought "new uncertainty" to talks between the two countries.

"China has always emphasised that the only correct way to resolve the China-US trade issue is via talks and consultations held on an equal, sincere and mutually respectful basis. But at this time, everything the United States does does not give the impression of sincerity or goodwill," he added.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, whose products were spared from new US tariffs on Chinese goods imposed on Monday, said he is optimistic that the United States and China will eventually work through their trade differences.

"I'm optimistic because trade is one of those things where it's not a zero-sum game," Cook told ABC News' "Good Morning America" program on Tuesday. "I'm optimistic that the two countries will sort this out and life will go on."

Trump warned on Monday that if China takes retaliatory action against U.S. farmers or industries, "we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267bn of additional imports."

The latest US duties spared smart watches from Apple and Fitbit and other consumer products such as baby car seats. But if the administration enacts the additional tariffs it would engulf all remaining US imports from China and Apple products like the iPhone and its competitors would not likely be spared.

Last month, China unveiled a proposed list of tariffs on $60bn of U.S. goods ranging from liquefied natural gas to certain types of aircraft - should Washington activate the tariffs on its $200bn list.

Reuters