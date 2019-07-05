Trade tensions hit air passenger demand
AIR passenger demand slowed in May because of “slumping global trade” and tariff tensions, according to new figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
It said that demand in May rose 4.5pc compared with May 2018 – a figure that remains below the 20-year average growth rate of about 5.5pc. Seat capacity was up 2.7pc, while the average load factor – or percentage of available seats filled – climbed 1.4 percentage points to 81.5pc, a new record.
“Passenger demand growth has slowed compared to the past two years,” confirmed IATA chief executive Alexandre de Juniac. “This is in line with slumping global trade, rising trade tensions and weakening business confidence,” he added.
In Europe, demand was up 5.4pc, slackening from the 7.7pc pace of growth recorded in April. Capacity was up 4.6pc in May.
