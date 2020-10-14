Trade dispute looms as China 'told plants not to use Aussie coal'

Fossil fuel: A bucket-wheel reclaimer stands next to a pile of coal at the Port of Newcastle, Australia. Photo: David Gray/Bloomberg

The Australian government is seeking clarification from Beijing on reports that China has suspended purchases of Australian coal amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Chinese power stations and steel mills have been verbally told to immediately stop using Australian coal, sources said Monday. Ports have also been told not to offload Australian coal, one claimed. It isn't clear when the latest import ban might end or how it might affect long-term contracts that are already in place.

"We are making approaches to Chinese authorities in relation to that speculation," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News yesterday. "We take the reports seriously enough certainly to try to seek assurances from Chinese authorities that they are honouring the terms of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement and their WTO obligations."

Newcastle benchmark thermal coal prices fell by the most in almost four years on Monday as reports of the ban filtered through the market.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said a strong relationship between the two sides required "calls for joint efforts" and added that Australia must "uphold the principle of mutual respect and equality and do more things conducive to China-Australia mutual trust cooperation."

The ban would mark an escalation in tensions that have already jolted agricultural exports from China's biggest supplier of commodities. Beijing has objected to a series of diplomatic moves by Canberra that it viewed as supporting the US in its trade and security dispute with China.

China is the top consumer of Australia's metallurgical coal, accounting for almost a quarter of exports. Export earnings from the steel-making material were already forecast to fall to AU$23bn (€14bn)) in the 12 months to June 30 from AU$35bn in the previous year on lower prices and weaker demand, according to a report last month.

The Asian nation is also the second-largest destination for Australia's thermal coal exports, behind Japan. Annual exports earnings in that market are projected to slide to AU$15bn from AU$20bn in fiscal 2019.

Thermal coal is one of the few resources in which China is largely self-sufficient, though it is largely dependent on overseas suppliers for higher-quality coking coal for its steel industry.

Top Australian top coal producers took a hit on news of the dispute, with New Hope falling 7.3pc and Coronado Global Resources dropping 7.8pc.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent